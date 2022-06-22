Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of PME opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73. The stock has a market cap of $90.24 million, a PE ratio of -26.24 and a beta of -1.11. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.12.

Get Pingtan Marine Enterprise alerts:

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 23.39% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 18.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttle fish. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.