Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of PME opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73. The stock has a market cap of $90.24 million, a PE ratio of -26.24 and a beta of -1.11. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.12.
Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 23.39% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter.
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttle fish. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.
