Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.90

Shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and traded as high as $1.10. Pingtan Marine Enterprise shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 229,700 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73. The firm has a market cap of $90.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.24 and a beta of -1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 18.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 15,387 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 26,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile (NASDAQ:PME)
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttle fish. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pingtan Marine Enterprise (PME)
- Lululemon Stock Bestows a Buying Opportunity
- Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.