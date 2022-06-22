Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.90

Shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and traded as high as $1.10. Pingtan Marine Enterprise shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 229,700 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73. The firm has a market cap of $90.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.24 and a beta of -1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise ( NASDAQ:PME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 23.39% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 18.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 15,387 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 26,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile (NASDAQ:PME)

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttle fish. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

