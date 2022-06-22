Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,577,000 after buying an additional 104,706 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,667,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,107,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,790,000 after purchasing an additional 229,517 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,502,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,955,000 after purchasing an additional 140,411 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNFP opened at $71.19 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. The firm had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

