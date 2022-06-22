Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.36

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTMGet Rating) (NYSE:PLG) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.36 and traded as low as C$2.03. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$2.08, with a volume of 51,212 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 10.76 and a current ratio of 10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$200.17 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.36.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTMGet Rating) (NYSE:PLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

