Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.36

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLG) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.36 and traded as low as C$2.03. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$2.08, with a volume of 51,212 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 10.76 and a current ratio of 10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$200.17 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.36.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

