Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.67

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.67 and traded as low as C$4.25. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at C$4.28, with a volume of 43,672 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on PLZ.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Plaza Retail REIT to a “buy” rating and set a C$5.65 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$435.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.0233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile (TSE:PLZ.UN)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.