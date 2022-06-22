PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Upgraded by Mizuho to Buy

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources stock opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.03. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.43 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $444.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.37 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 10,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.