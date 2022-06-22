PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Upgraded by Mizuho to Buy

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.
PNM Resources stock opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.03. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.43 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 10,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.
About PNM Resources
PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
