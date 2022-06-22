Poema Global (NASDAQ:PPGH) Shares Up 23.7%

Poema Global Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:PPGH – Get Rating) shot up 23.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.28 and last traded at $12.74. 5,986,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,489% from the average session volume of 231,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Poema Global by 59.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 15,714 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Poema Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,189,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Poema Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Poema Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Poema Global by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter.

