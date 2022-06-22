Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

PCOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research lowered shares of Points.com from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Points.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Points.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Points.com stock opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. Points.com has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $24.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $18.44.

Points.com ( NASDAQ:PCOM Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $127.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.20 million. Points.com had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 4.15%. On average, analysts predict that Points.com will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Points.com by 68.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Points.com during the first quarter valued at $334,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Points.com by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Points.com by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Points.com by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Points.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

