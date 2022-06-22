PointsBet Stock Set to Split on Monday, July 4th (OTCMKTS:PBTHF)

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 4th. The 21-20 split was announced on Monday, July 4th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 4th.

PointsBet stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13. PointsBet has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PointsBet in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PointsBet currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of gaming support, pari-mutuel advanced deposit wagering, and business-to-business services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

