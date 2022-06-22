Polaris Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Rating) were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.66 and last traded at $15.66. Approximately 120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Polaris Infrastructure from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average is $13.52.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

