Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $635.25

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 635.25 ($7.78) and traded as low as GBX 182.60 ($2.24). Polymetal International shares last traded at GBX 194.40 ($2.38), with a volume of 883,818 shares changing hands.
POLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “suspended” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polymetal International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,161.67 ($14.23).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of £954.74 million and a P/E ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 243.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 635.25.
Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.
