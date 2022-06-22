Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $324.48

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $324.48 and last traded at $325.28, with a volume of 3260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $332.76.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Longbow Research raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $397.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.02.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 22.26%.

In related news, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $316,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,502,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 351.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

