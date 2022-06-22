Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.81% of Portland General Electric worth $39,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,941,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,218 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 670.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,363,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,699 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,167,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,766,000 after purchasing an additional 315,346 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,345,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $5,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on POR. Mizuho cut their price target on Portland General Electric from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

In related news, Director Dawn L. Farrell bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.52 per share, with a total value of $194,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,499.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Portland General Electric stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.83. The stock had a trading volume of 995 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,318. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $57.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.45.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.48 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 74.14%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

