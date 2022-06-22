Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Potbelly from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $154.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78. Potbelly has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $9.07.

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 938.53%. The firm had revenue of $98.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Potbelly will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBPB. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Potbelly by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Potbelly by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 348.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 47,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Potbelly by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. 52.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Potbelly (Get Rating)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.