Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Shares Up 1.9%

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $6.32. 1,640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 5,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.2409 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th.

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

