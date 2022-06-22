PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barrington Research cut shares of PowerFleet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Shares of PWFL opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. PowerFleet has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46. The company has a market cap of $85.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other news, Director Charles Frumberg sold 11,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $26,243.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its position in PowerFleet by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,580,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after buying an additional 1,627,745 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 760,602 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the first quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,177,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 181,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the fourth quarter worth $806,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

