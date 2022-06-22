PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.03. PPX Mining shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$15.37 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,293.78, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

About PPX Mining (CVE:PPX)

PPX Mining Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes 4 concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Peruvian Precious Metals Corp.

