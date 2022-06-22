Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.34

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.34 and traded as low as $1.03. Precipio shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 34,679 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34.
Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 123.12%. The business had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter.
About Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO)
Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels; ICE-COLD PCR, a proprietary and patented specimen technology that increases the sensitivity of molecular based tests; and COVID-19 antibody tests.
