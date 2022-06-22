Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $113.17

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 113.17 ($1.39) and traded as low as GBX 112.40 ($1.38). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 114.20 ($1.40), with a volume of 618,718 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.78) price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £985.74 million and a PE ratio of 12.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 115.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 113.17.

In related news, insider Duncan Leggett sold 17,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.40), for a total value of £20,122.14 ($24,647.40).

About Premier Foods (LON:PFD)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

