Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Premier Gold Mines Limited (TSE:PG – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.00. Premier Gold Mines shares last traded at C$2.96, with a volume of 93,540 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$702.84 million and a PE ratio of -17.72.
About Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG)
