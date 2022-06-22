Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.77

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.77 and last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 2.86.
Premier Oil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PMOIY)
