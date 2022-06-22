Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.79

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.79 and traded as low as $15.18. Pro-Dex shares last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 504 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average is $18.79. The company has a market cap of $54.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Pro-Dex ( NASDAQ:PDEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

