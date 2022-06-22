Probe Metals (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Trading 6.2% Higher

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.32. 68,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 37,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Probe Metals in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.54.

Probe Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 1,000 claims covering an area of 43,638 hectares located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec.

