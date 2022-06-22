Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of IPDN stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93. Professional Diversity Network has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 18.70.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 112.57% and a negative net margin of 45.51%. The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the second quarter worth $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 22,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

