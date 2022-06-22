Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Shares of IPDN stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93. Professional Diversity Network has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 18.70.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 112.57% and a negative net margin of 45.51%. The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter.
About Professional Diversity Network (Get Rating)
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Professional Diversity Network (IPDN)
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.