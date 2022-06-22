Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.36

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and traded as high as $1.38. Profire Energy shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 205,202 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFIE. Dawson James boosted their price target on Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Univest Sec raised Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Profire Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23.

Profire Energy ( NASDAQ:PFIE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Profire Energy, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 648,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 110,030 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 106.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 69,884 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 40.7% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,283,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 371,015 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,999,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 20,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 469,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 11,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

About Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

