ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Research Coverage Started at Johnson Rice

Analysts at Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ProFrac in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on ProFrac in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProFrac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

Get ProFrac alerts:

Shares of PFHC opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. ProFrac has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.