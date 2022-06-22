Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Prologis alerts:

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $112.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.11 and its 200-day moving average is $148.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. Prologis has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Prologis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.