Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,285 shares during the period. Prologis comprises approximately 0.2% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,888,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,792 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,300,903,000 after purchasing an additional 320,029 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,603,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,616,792,000 after purchasing an additional 350,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,067,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,495,000 after purchasing an additional 92,137 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.75.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.79. 11,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,268,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.11 and its 200 day moving average is $148.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

