ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRPH. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on ProPhase Labs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet raised ProPhase Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

PRPH opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $173.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of -0.02. ProPhase Labs has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average is $7.58.

ProPhase Labs ( NASDAQ:PRPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $47.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.31 million. ProPhase Labs had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 15.91%. On average, research analysts predict that ProPhase Labs will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ProPhase Labs by 354.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

