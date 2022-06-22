ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Stock Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $55.92

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.92 and traded as high as $76.75. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $74.79, with a volume of 1,344,398 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth $576,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 359.4% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 147,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 115,704 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 18,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

