Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBIP opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. Prudential Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $117.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.29 and a beta of 0.06.

Prudential Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PBIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Bancorp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,814,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,662,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Prudential Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prudential Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

