Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc grew its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.58.

Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.51. 11,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $90.25 and a one year high of $124.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.07. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

