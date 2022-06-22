PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0797 per share on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.
Shares of UNLRY opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.53. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $7.80.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.
PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk manufactures, markets, and distributes consumer goods in Indonesia. It offers soaps, detergents, dairy based foods, ice creams, savories, soy sauce, cosmetic products, tea-based beverages, and fruit juices. The company provides its products under the Axe, Bango, Buavita, Cif, Citra, Clear, Clear Men, Close Up, Cornetto, Dove, Feast, Feast, Glow & Lovely, Hellmann's, Jawara, Knorr, Lifebuoy, Lipton, Love Beauty & Planet, Lux, Magnum, Molto, Paddle Pop, Pepsodent, Pond's, Pond's Men, Populaire, Rexona, Rinso, Royco, SariWangi, Seru, Simple, St.
