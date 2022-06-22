PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Trading 10.5% Higher

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Rating) traded up 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.84 and last traded at $6.84. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53.
PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk manufactures, markets, and distributes consumer goods in Indonesia. It offers soaps, detergents, dairy based foods, ice creams, savories, soy sauce, cosmetic products, tea-based beverages, and fruit juices. The company provides its products under the Axe, Bango, Buavita, Cif, Citra, Clear, Clear Men, Close Up, Cornetto, Dove, Feast, Feast, Glow & Lovely, Hellmann's, Jawara, Knorr, Lifebuoy, Lipton, Love Beauty & Planet, Lux, Magnum, Molto, Paddle Pop, Pepsodent, Pond's, Pond's Men, Populaire, Rexona, Rinso, Royco, SariWangi, Seru, Simple, St.
