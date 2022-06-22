Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.
PULM opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.94. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $22.00.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 1,563.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 249,495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pulmatrix by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 16,184 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.
Pulmatrix Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
