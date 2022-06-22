PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 8,278.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 874,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863,732 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.36% of PulteGroup worth $36,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 316.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PHM. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.58.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.75. The stock had a trading volume of 59,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,345. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $58.09.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.35%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

