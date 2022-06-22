PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.00-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.25 billion-$9.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.41 billion. PVH also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.00-$2.00 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PVH. OTR Global cut PVH to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PVH from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on PVH from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, June 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.71.

NYSE PVH opened at $60.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.07. PVH has a 1 year low of $57.82 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PVH will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.08%.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

