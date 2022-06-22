PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.00-$9.00 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on PVH. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of PVH from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PVH has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.71.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $60.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.07. PVH has a twelve month low of $57.82 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.79.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.61. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in PVH by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PVH by 2.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in PVH by 69.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PVH by 38.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in PVH by 5.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

