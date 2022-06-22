PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Given New GBX 260 Price Target at Barclays

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 192 ($2.35) to GBX 260 ($3.18) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.
LON:PZC opened at GBX 201.50 ($2.47) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £863.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 201.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 198.76. PZ Cussons has a 12-month low of GBX 177.80 ($2.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 273 ($3.34).
PZ Cussons Company Profile (Get Rating)
PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.
