PZ Cussons (OTC:PZCUY) Price Target Raised to GBX 260

PZ Cussons (OTC:PZCUY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays from GBX 237 ($2.90) to GBX 260 ($3.18) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
OTC:PZCUY opened at 6.10 on Wednesday.
PZ Cussons Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Can be Caught on the Downdraft
- Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
- Lululemon Stock Bestows a Buying Opportunity
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.