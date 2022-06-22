PZ Cussons (OTC:PZCUY) Price Target Raised to GBX 260

PZ Cussons (OTC:PZCUY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays from GBX 237 ($2.90) to GBX 260 ($3.18) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

OTC:PZCUY opened at 6.10 on Wednesday.

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

PZ Cussons Company Profile (Get Rating)

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.