Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Arvinas, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arvinas in a research note issued on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari expects that the company will earn ($1.03) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($4.52) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.46) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.98) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Arvinas from $116.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.88.

Shares of ARVN opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average is $62.28. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.51 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 326.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s revenue was up 340.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,023,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,786,000 after acquiring an additional 31,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,251,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,314,000 after purchasing an additional 46,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,738,000 after acquiring an additional 67,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,845,000 after acquiring an additional 39,491 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arvinas news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $1,392,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,205.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

