Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) Lowered by Analyst

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Archaea Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 21st. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Archaea Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Archaea Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Archaea Energy in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Archaea Energy in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Shares of LFG stock opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.25. Archaea Energy has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $23.75.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3456.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Archaea Energy by 4,921.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 870,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,907,000 after acquiring an additional 852,817 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,112,000. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in Archaea Energy by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,138,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 72,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $254,622,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

