Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Methanex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.46. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $5.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.05 EPS.

MX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank lowered Methanex to a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Methanex to a “sell” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$55.54.

MX opened at C$52.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$63.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$61.48. The stock has a market cap of C$3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 6.11. Methanex has a 52 week low of C$37.85 and a 52 week high of C$71.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.63 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.49 billion.

In other news, Director Vanessa James sold 7,500 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.15, for a total transaction of C$511,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,444 shares in the company, valued at C$2,415,508.60. Also, Director Nojan Abrary acquired 1,301 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$63.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,146.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,071,250.21. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,601 shares of company stock worth $99,848.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

