Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Mondelez International in a research report issued on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Mondelez International’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $59.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.23. The company has a market capitalization of $82.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.