Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BellRing Brands in a research report issued on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for BellRing Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BellRing Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.96. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $315.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.90 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.20%.

In other BellRing Brands news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.67 per share, for a total transaction of $47,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,772.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

