Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Boosted by Analyst

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Quanex Building Products’ current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. Quanex Building Products has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.48.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.37. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 17.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NX. FMR LLC grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 5,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $146,801.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

