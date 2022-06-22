Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Decreased by SVB Leerink

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Amedisys in a research note issued on Monday, June 20th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.57. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amedisys’ current full-year earnings is $5.29 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.81 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMED. UBS Group upgraded Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.27.

AMED opened at $107.42 on Wednesday. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $101.61 and a fifty-two week high of $276.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.77.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,536.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMED. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,252 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 13,394 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 235.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,547,000 after acquiring an additional 106,453 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $257,187,000 after purchasing an additional 576,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

