Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Trading Up 1.6%

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF – Get Rating) shares rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67.
About Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QUBSF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qantas Airways (QUBSF)
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Qantas Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qantas Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.