Qilian International Holding Group (NASDAQ:QLI) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI – Get Rating) was up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 14,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 18,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Qilian International Holding Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Qilian International Holding Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Qilian International Holding Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qilian International Holding Group in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Qilian International Holding Group in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qilian International Holding Group Limited engages in the research, development, and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), traditional Chinese medicine derivatives (TCMD), and other by-products in China. The company offers licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.

