Qilian International Holding Group (NASDAQ:QLI) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2022

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLIGet Rating) was up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 14,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 18,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Qilian International Holding Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Qilian International Holding Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Qilian International Holding Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qilian International Holding Group in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Qilian International Holding Group in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qilian International Holding Group (NASDAQ:QLI)

Qilian International Holding Group Limited engages in the research, development, and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), traditional Chinese medicine derivatives (TCMD), and other by-products in China. The company offers licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.

