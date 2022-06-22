Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.01

Quadrise Fuels International plc (LON:QFI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.01 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.61 ($0.02). Quadrise Fuels International shares last traded at GBX 1.81 ($0.02), with a volume of 348,903 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of £25.32 million and a PE ratio of -6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22, a current ratio of 22.98 and a quick ratio of 22.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.01.

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells emulsion fuels for use in power generation plants, industrial and upstream oil applications, and marine diesel engines in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue (MSAR) technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil; and oil-in-water emulsified synthetic biofuels through its bioMSAR technology as a substitute for biofuel.

